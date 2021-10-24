Brokerages Set Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target at $32.83

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

