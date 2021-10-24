Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $509.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $341.80 and a 1-year high of $512.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

