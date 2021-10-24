Cipher Capital LP Takes $732,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $122.97 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.21.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

