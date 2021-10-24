Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,891 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Safehold worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 779,699 shares of company stock worth $58,973,529 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

SAFE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.