Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% yr/yr to $18.5-18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.45 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.600-$6.650 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $137.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

