Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.42.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $353.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock worth $3,647,562. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.