DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $68.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

DKNG stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock worth $262,754,928. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

