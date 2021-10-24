Ispolink (ISP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Ispolink has a market cap of $6.32 million and $1.25 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,998,794,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

