Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €52.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($62.13).

Several research firms have commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.59. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1,386.84.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

