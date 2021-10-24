Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €52.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($62.13).

Several research firms have commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.59. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1,386.84.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

