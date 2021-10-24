Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) PT at €699.25

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €699.25 ($822.65).

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About ASML

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.