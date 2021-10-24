Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.61. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

