Cipher Capital LP Sells 11,440 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

