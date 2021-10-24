Cipher Capital LP Sells 45,499 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 87.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,499 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.