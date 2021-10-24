Cipher Capital LP Sells 14,742 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on SJI shares. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

