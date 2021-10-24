Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,398 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

