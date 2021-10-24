3,414 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

