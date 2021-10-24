3,664 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,123,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,599,000 after acquiring an additional 326,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

