GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 115,265 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

IBRX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

