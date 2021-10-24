Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

NYSE LIN opened at $314.15 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.