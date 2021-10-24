State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,043,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,150,299 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.04% of Carrier Global worth $1,707,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.