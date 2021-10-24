Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Twitter were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,162 shares of company stock worth $7,195,204. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.