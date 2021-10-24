GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $94,740,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 66,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $102,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $365.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $367.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

