GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $255.93 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

