State Street Corp Buys 1,081,191 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $2,235,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

