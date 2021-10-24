Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $24.30 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 471,450 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 547.0% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE ET opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

