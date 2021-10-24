Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

