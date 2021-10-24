Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,199 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 198,137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 44.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 514,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 157,556 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 132.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.16 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

