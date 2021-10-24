Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,221 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 259,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 21.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 257,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -291.98 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. BTIG Research raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.