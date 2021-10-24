Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.85-15.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.81. Pool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.460-$14.960 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $507.33.

Pool stock opened at $503.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.61. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $514.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

