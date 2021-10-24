Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock worth $151,602,803. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

