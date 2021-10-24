Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 211.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after buying an additional 4,049,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $16.28 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

