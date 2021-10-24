Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,951 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $516.39 million, a PE ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

