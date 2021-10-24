Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,680 shares of company stock worth $6,652,724. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $208.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

