Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

