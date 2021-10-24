Databroker Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $9.16 million and $6,358.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

