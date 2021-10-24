Analysts Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) PT at €104.33

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($122.75).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZAL shares. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ZAL opened at €80.14 ($94.28) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €88.70 and a 200 day moving average of €91.52. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

