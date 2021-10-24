Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT at $236.70

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

RACE stock opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.87. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.29 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

