Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.99. Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $168.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $172.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

