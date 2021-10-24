Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $282,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

