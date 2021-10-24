Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $299,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.71 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

