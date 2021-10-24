Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 160.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 130,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Truist upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,186 shares of company stock worth $210,061,087. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $292.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $295.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.31 and its 200-day moving average is $246.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

