Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $88.59 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

