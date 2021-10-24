NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $93.01 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.