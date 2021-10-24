2,930 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

