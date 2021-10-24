Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.12 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several research firms have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

