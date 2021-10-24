Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Quotient worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Quotient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Quotient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quotient by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quotient by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quotient by 47.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $281.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

