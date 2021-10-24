Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,772.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

