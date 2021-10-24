Andra AP fonden Has $11.92 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $206.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

