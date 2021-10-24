Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,159,269. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

