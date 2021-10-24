Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 121,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 163,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

